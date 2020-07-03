|
WHITLEY MARGARET Sadly passed away peacefully
on the 24th June 2020 at
St James Hospital, aged 73 years.
Much loved wife of John and
much loved mum to
Robert and the late Alex.
Margaret was well liked and respected by all who knew her.
Dear sister to Barry,
devoted mother-in-law to Lorraine
and grandma to
Conner and Cameron.
A private Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
Enquiries to
Robson & Ellis, Bramley.
Tel 257 0542
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 3, 2020