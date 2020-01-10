|
|
|
Wilman Margaret Sadly passed away on
January 2nd 2020 at Prospect House Care Home, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mum of Ian, Darren and Michelle. Loving nana to
Sophie and Oliver.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Gate Helmsley on January 22nd 2020 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, will go to the Alzheimer's Society.
A collection plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.
Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020