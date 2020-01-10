Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wilman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wilman

Notice Condolences

Margaret Wilman Notice
Wilman Margaret Sadly passed away on
January 2nd 2020 at Prospect House Care Home, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mum of Ian, Darren and Michelle. Loving nana to
Sophie and Oliver.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Gate Helmsley on January 22nd 2020 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, will go to the Alzheimer's Society.
A collection plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to Bryan Mills Funeral Directors, Stamford Bridge.
Tel: 01759 373015.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -