|
|
|
CHADWICK Maria Teresa Passed away peacefully
on 12th November 2020
aged 76 years.
Loving mother to Sujan and Moner, dear step mother to Shirazun, Hivzun, Zuber,
Surezun, Amran, Tahran.
Also loving friend to Rahela.
Maria will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place
at Leeds Cathedral on
Wednesday 2nd December 2020
followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds 9
01132 480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2020