Marian Boal

Marian Boal Notice
BOAL Marian
(nee Marsh) Much loved mother of the late Lee, the late Stephen, Ryan and Elaine and her ten Grandchildren and
nine Great-grandchildren
Passed away peacefully on the
7th May 2020 in hospital.
A service will he held on
23rd June at 15:10 at
Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds.
Due to the current pandemic only 10 close friends & family members are allowed to attend the service.
Flowers are welcome or a donation to PParkinson'sUK.
All enquiries please contact:
Wm. Dodgson & Son
Funeral Services
Lupton Avenue, Leeds, LS9 6EQ
Tel: 0113 2645587
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2020
