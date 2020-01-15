Home

Boyles Marie Marie passed away peacefully on 3rd January, aged 86 years.
Loving wife of the late John,
much loved mum of
Sarah, Emma and Kate.
Funeral service will be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January at 11.40am, followed by an interment at Guiseley Cemetery.
Would family and friends please meet at the crematorium.
No flowers by request;donations
in memory of Marie would be appreciated to British Heart Foundation. A collection box
will be available at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 15, 2020
