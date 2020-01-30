|
|
|
ELLIS Marie Passed away peacefully on
16th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Loving wife of the late Dennis,
dear mum, mum in law, nana
and great nana.
Marie will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place
at St. Urban's R.C Church,
Headingley, Leeds on Thursday
6th February 2020 at 12.00 noon followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations will be forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice and the Take Heart Appeal.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel (0113) 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 30, 2020