Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Marie Frosch

Frosch Marie Therese
(nee Carrigan) Four weeks before her 80th birthday, she took her last breath on 4/5/20 with her children by her side. Beloved mother to Dominick and Caren and mother-in-law to Sylvia and Ian, a loving Oma to Luka, big sister to Mike, John and Martin, devoted daughter to Ivy (deceased) and a wonderful friend to many.
She enriched the lives of many, offering love, warmth, encouragement and a glorious smile to the people around her. A celebration of her life will take place when times are less uncertain.
Donations in memory of Marie can be made to either St Gemma's Hospice in Leeds or Loros Hospice in Leicester.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 8, 2020
