|
|
|
McDERMOTT
Marie Bernadette Passed away peacefully at home on March 6th, aged 85 years and of Barncroft Heights, Leeds 14.
Loving mother of Gerard,
Theresa, Peter, Sean and Michael, loving mother in law, treasured grandma and great grandma and a dear auntie.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, Leeds 14 on Friday March 20th at 1pm,
followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please. Donation for St Gemma's Hospice would be appreciated and
for which purpose a plate
will be provided.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Service, 180 York Road, Leeds 9 Tel: 248 0953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 13, 2020