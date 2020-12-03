|
Eastwood Marion
(nee Brattley)
10.3.1924 - 11.11.2020 Passed away peacefully
aged 96 years
R.I.P.
A loving mum, grandma and sister and a much loved wife of the late Dave Eastwood.
Marion will be received into Hughes Funeral Services Chapel 6 p.m. Tuesday 8th December followed by a Requiem Mass Wednesday 9th December at
1.45 p.m. prior to cremation at Rawdon Crematorium at 3.10 p.m.
Donations in aid of Herncliffe Nursing Home, The Garden Wing, for which a plate will be made available.
All enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road
Leeds 9 01132 480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 3, 2020