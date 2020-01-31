|
GILLHAM Marion Peacefully in hospital on
23rd January 2020, after a
short illness, aged 99 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ken and a much loved auntie and great auntie. Marion will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Service will be held on
Wednesday 12th February at
Grove Methodist Church,
Town Street Horsforth commencing at 2.00pm
prior to committal service
at Rawdon Crematorium commencing at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be available
at the service for any donations,
if so desired, for The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign.
Any enquiries please contact Jayne E Verity funeral director
on Pudsey, 0113 257 8799.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 31, 2020