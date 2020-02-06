|
BLANCHARD Marjorie
née Taylor Known as Madge
Passed away peacefully at
Bedford Court Care Home on
23rd January 2020
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of
the late - Lawrence.
Loving Mum to
Alison, Clive & Debra.
Cherished Nan to Christopher,
Barnaby, Jessica & Andrew and
loving sister to Dorothy.
Service followed by cremation to be held at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Madge to Leeds Autism Service.
For further enquiries please contact Co-op Funeralcare, Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 6, 2020