|
|
|
Cobbold Marjorie 6th October, peacefully
at home in Tingley, aged 90.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Pat, Neil & Karen, also a beloved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th October at 12:40
if you would like to keep
Marjorie and her family
in your thoughts at this time.
Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the
MND Association via www.jwbinks.co.uk/
funeral-notices.
For more information please contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020