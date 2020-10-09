Home

POWERED BY

Services
J W Binks Funeral Directors
Park House, Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8EB
0113 253 2087
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Cobbold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Cobbold

Notice Condolences

Marjorie Cobbold Notice
Cobbold Marjorie 6th October, peacefully
at home in Tingley, aged 90.
Dearly loved wife of the late Tom, much loved mum of Pat, Neil & Karen, also a beloved grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th October at 12:40
if you would like to keep
Marjorie and her family
in your thoughts at this time.
Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the
MND Association via www.jwbinks.co.uk/
funeral-notices.
For more information please contact JW Binks Funeral Directors on 01132532087.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -