|
|
|
MAYBANK Marjorie Joan Passed away July 1st in L.G.I. Wonderful and loving wife of the late Dennis, precious and loving mother to David and Barry,
loved mother-in-law to Jane and Samantha. Treasured and much loved grandma to James and Chloe, Ashleigh and Scott, Sophie and Brad, Clemmie, Jemima and George, Eliza and Edward.
Funeral service at Lawnswood Crematorium, July 20th at 2.30pm. Family only due to current restrictions.
A celebration of her life will be
held at a later date.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Stroke Association.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 9, 2020