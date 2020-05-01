|
Richardson Marjorie Joyce Passed away peacefully on
26th April 2020 at home in
Burley-in-Wharfedale,
aged 92 years.
The dear wife of the late
James William (Bill) Richardson and previously William (Bill) Whitaker, sister to Geoff and
loving mum of Kathryn, Joy and David and step mum to David,
Will and Sarah. Also a beloved
Nan and Great Nan.
Remembered with love
in our hearts.
A private family funeral will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on 7th May in accordance with the current restrictions, and a celebration of Marjorie's life will
be held at a future date.
All enquiries to Otley Funeralcare Tel. 01943 462185.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 1, 2020