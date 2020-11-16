Home

Wheeldin Marjorie Peacefully on the 8th November in Beech Hall Care Home,
aged 88 Years
Marjorie, deeply loved Wife,
of the late Harry, and Mum to Linda and the late Alan.
Beloved Grandma to Matt, Emma, Guy, Rachel and their families
and Great Grandma to Harry.
A very special Aunt and
a dear friend to many.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium
Enquiries to A Waite & Son,
Hall Lane, Armley
LS12, 0113 2310432
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2020
