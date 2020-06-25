|
Procter Mark 15/03/63 - 14/06/20
Died suddenly in
Pinderfields Hospital, former Stanley Pub Landlord.
Mark, son of the late John Procter & Kathleen Tuke (formerly Procter).
Step son to David Tuke & brother to Irene, Wayne & the late Catherine.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends & colleagues.
Private service due to restrictions.
Cortege to pass Wagon & Horses and Graziers Pubs at 10:30am
on Wednesday 1st July.
No flowers please, donations in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 25, 2020