|
|
|
CRONIN MARTIN On 26th August 2020 suddenly at home
in Drighlington,
aged 53 years.
A much loved son to Sean (John) and Noreen, brother to Lisa
and brother in law to Derek.
A much missed uncle and nephew.
The Funeral Service
will take place at
St.Francis Catholic Church, Morley on Tuesday 15th September 2020, prior to a Service and Burial in Ireland with Martin's family.
Enquiries to
Peter at Crabtree & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020