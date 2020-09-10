Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crabtree and Son Ltd (Morley)
124 Street Lane
Morley, West Yorkshire LS27 7JB
0113 252 5243
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Cronin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Cronin

Notice Condolences

Martin Cronin Notice
CRONIN MARTIN On 26th August 2020 suddenly at home
in Drighlington,
aged 53 years.
A much loved son to Sean (John) and Noreen, brother to Lisa
and brother in law to Derek.
A much missed uncle and nephew.

The Funeral Service
will take place at
St.Francis Catholic Church, Morley on Tuesday 15th September 2020, prior to a Service and Burial in Ireland with Martin's family.
Enquiries to
Peter at Crabtree & Son
Funeral Directors
Tel. Morley 2525243
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -