GAUGHAN Martin Joseph Of your charity,
please pray for the repose
of the soul of Martin. R.I.P
Passed away 7th June 2020
Aged 83 years.
Reunited with his beloved wife Mary, a much loved father of Martin, Michael and Maria, treasured grandad of Maria, Richard, Sián, Megan, Lauren, Kirsty and James, great grandad of Matilda and Leo, also a dear father-in-law, brother and uncle.
Due to current restrictions
a private service will take place and will be live streamed.
The streaming link can be obtained by speaking to a family member.
Committal will take place
at Killingbeck Cemetery on
Friday 19th June (Tomorrow)
at 2:30 pm where if you feel it is safe to do so you are invited
to attend respecting social distancing regulations.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations in lieu
can be given to
UK Dementia Research Institute.
Charity Number: 1179589
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
108 York Road
Tel 0113 248095
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2020