Crawford Mary
It is with much heartache
that we announce the sad loss
of our very dear mother
Mary Celine Crawford.
Passed away peacefully
on 29th September 2020
with her loving family by her side.
Formerly of Co Donegal, Ireland.
Wife to the late
William John Crawford,
mother of the late David Crawford.
A cherished mother who leaves behind her four beloved children
Bridget, Joan, Bill and Lorenza,
dear in-laws, sisters and
brothers, grandchildren,
great grandchildren,
nieces and nephews.
Our mother will be sadly
missed by all who knew her.
A service will be held at
St Patrick's Catholic Church
Wednesday 7th October at 14:30,
interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 6, 2020