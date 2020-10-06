|
|
|
CRAWFORD Mary Though your smile has gone forever, and your hand I cannot touch, still I have so many memories, of the sister I love so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part, God has you in his keeping,
I have you in my heart.
Sincerest condolences to my
nieces and nephew.
Good night and God Bless.
Rest In Peace.
Your loving sister, Rose x
A much loved auntie who will be sadly missed and who will stay in our hearts and prayers forever.
Rest In Peace.
Deepest sympathy to my cousins.
Love from Julie, Mark and Oliver x
Fond memories of a kind and
loving auntie, you will always
be in our thoughts.
Rest In Peace.
Our heartfelt sympathy to all the family.
Love Peter, Nicole, Ciara, Kaisha and Lucas x
A dear auntie who we will
miss and remember always.
Rest In Peace.
Deepest sympathy to the
Crawford family.
Love Sean, Joanne and Saranne x
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 6, 2020