Mary Godfrey Sadly passed away at St James Hospital on 3rd September 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved wife to Ken, dear sister to Frank and Catherine and much loved mum to Ciara and Eoghan. She will be sorely missed by friends and family.
Family only service at
Lawnswood Crematorium on
Monday 21st September.
Donations in Mary's memory to Caring Together in Woodhouse & Little London welcomed.
Enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
26 Abbey Road,
Kirkstall,
Leeds
0113 2304064
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 15, 2020
