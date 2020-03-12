|
|
|
ISAAC Mary
(Thelma) Passed away peacefully on
4th March 2020, aged 94 years.
Thelma will be sadly missed,
by all of her family
and many friends.
Requiem mass will be celebrated
at the Holy Rosary R.C. Church,
Leeds 7 on Tuesday 17th March,
at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, but if desired donations will be forwarded to Church Funds.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Service
180 York Road,
Leeds 9
01132 480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020