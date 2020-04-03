Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors
121 Queen Street
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS27 8HE
0113 252 5374
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Johnson

Notice Condolences

Mary Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Mary March 25 after a short illness, peacefully at home in Morley,
aged 82 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Stan,
dearly loved mum of
Julie, Donna and Amanda,
dear mum-in-law of Stewart,
John and the late Carl,
devoted grandma of Alexander,
Georgina, Matthew, Sophie,
Harry and Molly, dearest great grandma of William, Sonny and Calvin and loved sister of Dorothy. Service and cremation will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday April 16.
Mary is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -