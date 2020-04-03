|
JOHNSON Mary March 25 after a short illness, peacefully at home in Morley,
aged 82 years, Mary.
Beloved wife of the late Stan,
dearly loved mum of
Julie, Donna and Amanda,
dear mum-in-law of Stewart,
John and the late Carl,
devoted grandma of Alexander,
Georgina, Matthew, Sophie,
Harry and Molly, dearest great grandma of William, Sonny and Calvin and loved sister of Dorothy. Service and cremation will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 1.15pm on Thursday April 16.
Mary is now resting in the private chapel at Bennett of Morley Funeral Directors, 121, Queen Street, Morley. Tel: 2525374
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 3, 2020