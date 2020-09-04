|
|
|
LEVITT Mary Patricia 'Pat'
(née Tomlinson) Passed away peacefully in
Beech Hall Care Home on
25th August, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of
the late Ernest, loving mother,
a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Pat will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
The family would like to send
their special thanks to everyone
who cared for Pat at
Beech Hall Care Home.
Your kindness will
always be remembered.
A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place on
10th September.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to Dementia UK, C/O Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020