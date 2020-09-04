Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Levitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Levitt

Notice Condolences

Mary Levitt Notice
LEVITT Mary Patricia 'Pat'
(née Tomlinson) Passed away peacefully in
Beech Hall Care Home on
25th August, aged 91 years.
Dearly beloved wife of
the late Ernest, loving mother,
a much-loved grandma
and great grandma.
Pat will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send
their special thanks to everyone
who cared for Pat at
Beech Hall Care Home.
Your kindness will
always be remembered.

A Private Celebration of Life Service will take place on
10th September.

No flowers by request please,
but donations may be sent to Dementia UK, C/O Fisher Funerals, 4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -