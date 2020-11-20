|
Ryan Mary
(nee Walsh) 31/12/1933 - 10/11/2020
The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mary on 10th November 2020, peacefully at Grove Park Care Home at the age of 86.
Mary was the wife of the late Cathal Ryan, and will be deeply missed by her three children; Margaret, Charles and Joanne, her son in law Dave, her grandchildren Tommy, Alex, Samantha, Molly, Daniel and Joshua, her great grandson Enzo, her sister Rita, her many nieces and nephews and indeed
the whole family.
The funeral will be limited,
due to current restrictions but
the family invite those who wish
to attend to contact Joanne
to make arrangements.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in Mary's memory would be gratefully received by St Gemma's
Hospice, Leeds.
Any enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services on
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 20, 2020