Mary Seaman Notice
SEAMAN Mary
(née Daly) Passed away peacefully,
at Colton Lodges Care Home on
1st January 2020, aged 90 years. She was the dearly beloved wife to Frank, Loving mother of Tony, Michael. Kevin, Peter, Angela, Karen.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa's Church, Station Road on Friday 24th January at 12.30 pm. Family flowers only by request please, donations in lieu to Dementia UK for which a plate will be made available at the church.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services. Tel. 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 16, 2020
