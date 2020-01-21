|
|
|
Seaman Mary
(née Daly) Aged 90 years.
Died after a long illness at Colton Lodge Care Home
on 1st January 2020.
Devoted wife to Frank,
loving mother to Anthony, Michael, Moira (deceased) Kevin, Peter, Angela, Jacqueline (deceased) and Karen. Much loved sister of Jack Daly and Peter Daly (deceased). Greatly loved Auntie, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Requiem mass will be held at
St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Crossgates on Friday 24th January at 12:30pm.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020