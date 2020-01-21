Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Seaman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Seaman

Notice Condolences

Mary Seaman Notice
Seaman Mary
(née Daly) Aged 90 years.
Died after a long illness at Colton Lodge Care Home
on 1st January 2020.
Devoted wife to Frank,
loving mother to Anthony, Michael, Moira (deceased) Kevin, Peter, Angela, Jacqueline (deceased) and Karen. Much loved sister of Jack Daly and Peter Daly (deceased). Greatly loved Auntie, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Requiem mass will be held at
St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Station Road, Crossgates on Friday 24th January at 12:30pm.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -