|
|
|
Mary Elizabeth Simpson
(née Purden) Passed peacefully in her sleep on 29th October, aged 93, with family by
her bedside, finally reunited
with dearly loved husband Alec
and son Michael.
Much adored mother to Lynda, Sandra and Alec, mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma and friend to many.
Thanks to all staff at Meadowbrook Manor for their care and attention to Mary throughout her time there.
We told you we all loved you,
You were our world,
Our ray of sunshine,
Now you're at peace in
Heaven mum. "Mind that step"
"See you sometime."
Private funeral service
will take place on Monday
23rd November 2020 at
Garforth Methodist Church at
12:15pm followed by cremation
at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in memory of Mary
may be made to the Children's
Heart Surgery Fund via just giving page Alec-Simpson1 or by phone 0113 8314810.
Enquiries to W Kaye and Son
Tel: 0113 270 5553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 6, 2020