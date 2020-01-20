Home

Mary Smith Notice
SMITH Mary Elizabeth
née Lavelle On January 4th peacefully in hospital surrounded by her family.
Aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of the late Jim,
Loving Mum of Anne, Terry,
Chris and the late Michael, and a dear Mother-in-Law, Grandma,
Great Grandma and Sister.
Service at St Michael's Church, Horsforth on Monday
January 27th at 12.15pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
A plate for this purpose
will be provided in church.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare -
Horsforth. Tel: 0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Jan. 20, 2020
