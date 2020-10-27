|
|
|
THUBRON Mary Linda On Thursday 15th October 2020,
passed away peacefully at home,
aged 96 years.
The beloved wife of the late Arthur,
much loved mum of John and Rita,
dearly loved grandmother of Julia and Andrew and a loved
great-grandmother to
Alexander and Louis.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at
Holy Trinity Church,
Meanwood on Monday
2nd November at 1.30pm
prior to private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made
in memory of Mary
to St Gemma's Hospice, 329, Harrogate Road, Leeds, LS17 6QD.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road,
Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY.
Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 27, 2020