Tingle Mary
(nee Benton) Passed away peacefully at
Nesfield Lodge Dementia Care Home, March 4th 2020,
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved daughter of the late Walter and Elsie.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mum and best friend of Janet, much loved friend of
Tracy and Henry and lifelong friend of Dorothy and Jack.
Funeral service will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Thursday March 19th at 10.20am.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to W. Kaye & Son
Tel: 0113 2705553
You are my morning star
and my lamp at eventide.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2020