|
|
|
DACK Matthew Russell On Thursday 23rd January 2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 42 years.
The much loved husband of Fiona, dearly loved dad to Kealan and Joseph, loved son of Jackie and Sid, dear son-in-law of Christine and Ben, loved brother of Jason and Lara and a dear
brother-in-law, uncle,
friend and colleague.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Monday 10th February at 3.40pm, prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Matthew to support the work
of the A&E Department at
St James' Hospital, for which
a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
