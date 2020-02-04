Home

Thomasons Funeral Service
137 Easterly Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS8 2RY
0113 2482899
Matthew Dack

Matthew Dack Notice
DACK Matthew Russell On Thursday 23rd January 2020, passed away suddenly at home, aged 42 years.
The much loved husband of Fiona, dearly loved dad to Kealan and Joseph, loved son of Jackie and Sid, dear son-in-law of Christine and Ben, loved brother of Jason and Lara and a dear
brother-in-law, uncle,
friend and colleague.
The Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium Chapel on Monday 10th February at 3.40pm, prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in memory of Matthew to support the work
of the A&E Department at
St James' Hospital, for which
a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
137 Easterly Road, Oakwood, Leeds LS8 2RY. Tel: 0113 2482899.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 4, 2020
