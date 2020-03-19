Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Balmforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Balmforth

Notice Condolences

Maureen Balmforth Notice
BALMFORTH Maureen Passed away peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary on
10th March, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mother and mother in law of Graham and Sharon, devoted grandma of Hannah and Matthew and granny gran to Erin and Grace, also a much loved sister to
Joyce & aunty to Gillian, Mark, Elizabeth and Catherine.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, tel: 01132 868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -