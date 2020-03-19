|
BALMFORTH Maureen Passed away peacefully in
Leeds General Infirmary on
10th March, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of Geoff, much loved mother and mother in law of Graham and Sharon, devoted grandma of Hannah and Matthew and granny gran to Erin and Grace, also a much loved sister to
Joyce & aunty to Gillian, Mark, Elizabeth and Catherine.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, tel: 01132 868114.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020