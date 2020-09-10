|
BOWS (nee SCHOFIELD)
MAUREEN September 4th peacefully at her home in Lofthouse, after fighting a long battle with cancer, aged 84 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Ernest and a loving and caring aunt, great aunt, great great aunt and cousin who will be sadly missed. Maureen's funeral service will take place at Lofthouse Methodist Church on Monday September 14th at 2.15 followed by cremation at Wakefield Crematorium.
Flowers are being accepted but any donations in lieu will be given to the N.S.P.C.C. for which a giving page will be set up. For any other funeral enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service tel 01924 371091.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 10, 2020