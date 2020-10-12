Home

BROWN Maureen Passed away peacefully at home in Belle Isle, Leeds on the
5th October 2020, aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the
late Derek Brown and loving mother of Linda, Alison and Gary,
devoted grandmother
and great-grandmother.
Funeral service and cremation to take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on
Friday 16th October at 3.10 pm
for immediate family only,
owing to the Covid restrictions.
If desired donations in loving memory of Maureen to be made to St Gemma's Hospice.
Enquiries to
The Coop Funeralcare, Middleton, Tel;- 0113 2771333.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 12, 2020
