COWELL
(Hodds) Maureen Fenton Passed away peacefully
on 4th March 2020,
at Wheatfield's Hospice
surrounded by family,
aged 85 years.
Much loved Wife to Stuart,
Mum to Robert, David
and the late Jane.
Funeral service to take place at
Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020, due to the current Coronavirus outbreak the funeral will only be attended by Stuart, Robert and David.
A celebration of Maureen's life
will be held at a later date
which will be announced and
all will be welcome.
All enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare, Morley
Tel: 0113 2522503
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 20, 2020
