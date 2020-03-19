|
|
|
GRIFFITHS Maureen Joyce Died 13th March 2020.
Maureen was Stewardess of
North Leeds WMC for 25 years.
Much loved wife of the late Len
and mother of the late Debra,
much loved grandma of Elizabeth and Emily, great grandma to Rose and Holly and mother in law of Simon Davenport.
Funeral service and cremation
will take place on
Wednesday 25th March at 1.20pm at Rose Hill Crematorium,
Cantley Lane Doncaster DN4 6NE.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if desired, to Firefly Cancer Support, 21 Queens Park,
Edlington, DN12 1BT.
Due to the Coronavirus a wake will take place at a later date.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 19, 2020