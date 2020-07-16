|
Hester Maureen
(Nee O'Grady) of Armley, Leeds and formerly of Culmore, Kilkelly, Co Mayo,
passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children on the 8 July 2020 aged 80 years.
The loving and devoted Wife of the late Michael Joseph Hester, (formally of Vale View, Castlerea Co. Roscommon). A wonderful and dedicated mother to Maria, Gerard, Antony, Frank & Joseph.
Maureen expressed she was extraordinarily lucky to be a treasured grandmother to her twelve grandchildren.
Maureen was also blessed with the most loyal and loving sisters, Teresa, Nancy and Kathleen and also loved by her dear nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
We are deeply grateful to the nurses and carers who have looked after Mum over the past few years and especially thankful to mum's friends and neighbours who, after Dad died, have been loyal and faithful to her over the past 25 years.
Our lady Of Knock pray for Maureen
Deo gratias
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 16, 2020