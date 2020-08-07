Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Whitkirk
1 Hollyshaw Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7BA
0113 390 9711
JACKSON Maureen On the 31st of July 2020, peacefully at Seacroft Green Nursing Home.
Beloved Wife of the late Nigel, beautiful Mum of Paul & Jo,
Dave & Jane, Deb & Dave.
Awesome Grandma of Kelly,
Carys, Lauren and Livia and
Great Grandma of Sophie.
Wonderful sister and friend
to many.
Donations can be made
in Maureen's memory to
Cancer Research and
The Dogs Trust through
the following Just Giving page.
https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/debra-wilson-2?
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk, 0113 390 9711.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2020
