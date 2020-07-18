Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen O'Connor

Notice Condolences

Maureen O'Connor Notice
O'CONNOR Maureen Sadly passed away peacefully on the 7th July 2020,
aged 66 years.
Mother to Michael & Julie.
Grandmother to Daniel and Chloe.
Funeral service and celebration of Maureen O'Connor's life will take place on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at 11:50 at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only by request however any donations will be gratefully received in memory of Maureen for the benefit of
The Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -