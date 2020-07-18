|
|
|
O'CONNOR Maureen Sadly passed away peacefully on the 7th July 2020,
aged 66 years.
Mother to Michael & Julie.
Grandmother to Daniel and Chloe.
Funeral service and celebration of Maureen O'Connor's life will take place on Thursday 23rd July 2020 at 11:50 at Lawnswood Crematorium.
Private funeral service.
Family flowers only by request however any donations will be gratefully received in memory of Maureen for the benefit of
The Dementia UK.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 18, 2020