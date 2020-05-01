|
SYKES Maureen Born in Leeds, England July 4, 1932 to Albert and Amy Smith, died peacefully in her home
April 3, 2020.
Maureen was deeply loved by her husband and children. She will be forever missed. Thank you for all the love you gave your family.
Until we meet again,
please watch over us.
' I'm Free'
Don't grieve for me,
for now I'm free.
I'm following the path
God made for me.
I took His hand,
I heard Him call,
Then turned, and bid farewell to all.
I could not stay another day
To laugh, to love, to sing, to play,
Tasks left undone
must stay that way.
I found my peace...at close of day..
And if my parting left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy,
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened...
deep with sorrow
I wish you sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full...
I've savoured much.
Good friends, good times,
a loved ones touch.
Perhaps my time
seemed all too brief.
Don't lengthen it now
with undue grief.
Lift up your heart
and share with me,
God wants me now...
He set me free..
Rest In Peace mother.
Until we meet again.
Tracy
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 1, 2020