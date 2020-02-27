|
|
|
TEED Maureen
Née Burke On February 17th peacefully in hospital
of Middleton, aged 80 years.
Very loving and devoted
Wife of the late Derrick.
Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1pm. Family flower's only please but donations may be made in memory of Maureen to the Rob Burrows Fund (Motor Neurone Disease), for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service,
3 Ring Road,
Beeston Park,
Leeds LS11 5LG.
Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020