Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bensons Funeral Service (Beeston Park, Leeds)
3 Ring Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS13 1BQ
0113 276 0077
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
13:00
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Teed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Teed

Notice Condolences

Maureen Teed Notice
TEED Maureen
Née Burke On February 17th peacefully in hospital
of Middleton, aged 80 years.
Very loving and devoted
Wife of the late Derrick.
Maureen will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

The Funeral Service and Cremation will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1pm. Family flower's only please but donations may be made in memory of Maureen to the Rob Burrows Fund (Motor Neurone Disease), for which purpose a collection box will be available at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Bensons Funeral Service,
3 Ring Road,
Beeston Park,
Leeds LS11 5LG.
Tel: 0113 2760077
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -