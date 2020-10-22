|
Walton Maureen
(Nee Cawthorne) On October 9th 2020, peacefully at home with her family by her side, Maureen aged 82 years
of Hoyland, formerly of Methley and Leeds.
Much loved Mum of Steve and Sue, dear partner of Alan, also a dearly loved Grandma and
Great Grandma.
Funeral service and committal will be held at Grenoside Crematorium, Sheffield,
on Monday November 2nd
at 12 noon.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare, Hoyland. Tel. 01226 361493.
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2020