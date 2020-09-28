|
|
|
AINSLIE Mavis Peacefully in
St James's Hospital,
after a short illness, on Wednesday 16th September,
aged 78 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Alec,
much loved Mum to David and Christopher, Mother in law to Joanne and Karen.
Grandmother to Olivia, Laura, Thomas, Millie and Great Grandma to Hugo.
The funeral service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Monday 5th October at 11:50am.
Due to restrictions this will be a close friends and family service, however please spend this time for reflection and share memories of Mavis.
Enquiries to
Coop Funeral care Whitkirk
Tel : 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 28, 2020