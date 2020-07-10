Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Baddeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Baddeley

Notice Condolences

Mavis Baddeley Notice
BADDELEY Mavis Sister in law to Janet
and the late Cefin,
auntie and Godmother to Ryan.

Dearest Mave,
you were always the brightest
star shining at every gathering.
Your love, warmth and humour
lit up every occasion.
You are gone from us too soon, there are still parties to hold and christmases to share.
Thank you for always being,
just you; joyful, caring, organised and life affirming.
Much love to you and
those you leave behind.
Dont worry,
we will all look after your Den.

Fondest love,
Janet, Ryan and Rowena.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -