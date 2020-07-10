|
|
|
BADDELEY Mavis Sister in law to Janet
and the late Cefin,
auntie and Godmother to Ryan.
Dearest Mave,
you were always the brightest
star shining at every gathering.
Your love, warmth and humour
lit up every occasion.
You are gone from us too soon, there are still parties to hold and christmases to share.
Thank you for always being,
just you; joyful, caring, organised and life affirming.
Much love to you and
those you leave behind.
Dont worry,
we will all look after your Den.
Fondest love,
Janet, Ryan and Rowena.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 10, 2020