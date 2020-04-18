Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Monaghan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Monaghan

Notice Condolences

Mavis Monaghan Notice
MONAGHAN Mavis
(née Mitchell) Formerly of Beeston, Leeds, sadly passed in Dewsbury Hospital on
7th April 2020 aged 87.
Loving wife to the late Bernard Joseph Monaghan and very special mother to Leslie, Glynis, Kevin, Steven, Carol and Josie, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Due to circumstances a private graveside funeral will be held for immediate family members at Morley Cemetery.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Kaye and Son Tel: 0113 350 3624
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -