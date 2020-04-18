|
MONAGHAN Mavis
(née Mitchell) Formerly of Beeston, Leeds, sadly passed in Dewsbury Hospital on
7th April 2020 aged 87.
Loving wife to the late Bernard Joseph Monaghan and very special mother to Leslie, Glynis, Kevin, Steven, Carol and Josie, much loved grandma and great grandma.
Due to circumstances a private graveside funeral will be held for immediate family members at Morley Cemetery.
For all enquiries please contact
W. Kaye and Son Tel: 0113 350 3624
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 18, 2020