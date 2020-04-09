|
MORRIS Mavis Passed away peacefully in her home on 3rd April, aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond, a much loved mum of Susan and Karen and a loving grandma of Amy and Sophie.
Also a loved mother-in-law of Trevor and Martin.
Mavis will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
A private service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium.
Donations will be appreciated for Diabetes UK and may be sent direct to Fisher Funerals,
4 Regent Street, Leeds, LS7 4PE.
Rest in Peace.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
tel: 0113 268 6069.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Apr. 9, 2020