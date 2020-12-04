|
|
|
THORNTON Mavis Adelaide Peacefully at home
14th November 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Harry,
also much loved mum of
Pamela, David and Deborah,
dearly loved grandma of
Nicholas and Amy, Rachael and Philip, Alex and Jamie and
great grandma to Harry and Kaiah, also a dear sister to Shirley.
Funeral service will take place on Friday 11th December 2020
at St. Mary's Church Middleton
at 12.45pm followed by
private cremation.
No flowers by request,
donations in lieu, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis for which
a box will be provided.
Enquiries to W Kaye & Son,
Tel 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 4, 2020